Youngstars to perform A Little Princess

The Rising Youngstars cast and crew have been very busy rehearsing for their forthcoming show, a Scottish Premiere of “A Little Princess.”

It will be the first time this show has been performed in Scotland and, if the rehearsals are anything to go by, it will certainly be a hit.

‘A Little Princess’ is a musical based on the 1905 book by Frances Eliza Hodgson-Burnett, an English-American novelist and playwright, known for writing Little Lord Fauntleroy, A Little Princess and The Secret Garden.

This is a new musical by Brian Crawley and the music is written by Tony-nominated composer/lyricist, Andrew Lippa.

A Little Princess is the story of a young girl, Sara Crewe, who has a big imagination. She is separated from her father and the open-hearted Africans who have helped raise her. She is sent to Miss Michin’s boarding school in London where she uses her imagination to transform the drab premises into a place of magic and mystery, especially when things go badly for her. She befriends a young servant girl, Becky, wins the affection of the other girls but is always on the wrong side of Miss Michin. When her father is reported dead, she loses her fortune and Miss Michin makes Sara a servant but she counters all of Miss Michin’s efforts to degrade her with the grace and virtue of a little princess.

A spokesperson for Rising Youngstars said: “This has been fun and a great challenge for the cast as they have had to learn how to speak and sing in African. This is amazing as our cast age range is from five up to 16/17 years old. The energy and commitment they have put into rehearsals is going to make it into a great show and one that you will not want to miss.

“We look forward to seeing you all at Kirriemuir’s first Scots premiere of “A Little Princess”. This is an event you do not want to miss and you could be seeing the STARS of the future.”

‘A Little Princess’ is to debut at Kirriemuir Town Hall from Wednesday, February 22, until Friday, February 24, at 7.30 p.m. and finishes with a matinee on Saturday February 25 at 2.30 p.m.

Tickets are priced at £10 standard, £8 concession or £30 for family of 4 and can be purchased from Visions in Cards, 15 Glengate, Kirriemuir or www.ticketsource.co.uk.