The Beach Boys will be bringing ‘Good Vibrations’ to Montrose

They’ve sold in excess of 100 million records worldwide; toured the world countless times; played live to millions and now The Beach Boys are headed to Montrose.

Regarded as the most iconic American band, and one of the most critically acclaimed, The Beach Boys will close the 10th anniversary Montrose Music Festival on Sunday, May 28.

Taking to the stage outdoors, on the East Links, Montrose, The Beach Boys will perform some of their greatest hits and fan favourites from their 50-year career, including Good Vibrations; Surfin USA; Barbara Ann; Fun Fun Fun; and Wouldn’t It Be Nice.

Following The Beach Boys’ show, the Montrose Music Festival, which in 2017 will celebrate its 10th anniversary, will come to a close with a fireworks display on the East Links, for show goers.

Led by co-founder, principal lyricist and recently New York Times best-selling author Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

Announcing the show, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love, said: “It’s great that 50 years plus we’re still in a position to be touring and sharing our music with fans around the world.

“We’re really looking forward to performing outdoors in Montrose, and being part of this popular festival.

“It’s going to be a great night!”

David Paton, chairman of the Montrose Music Festival, said: “MoFest thrives on attracting big names and legendary musicians to Angus and, this year is no different.

“We’re delighted that The Beach Boys are joining us for a special Sunday night show to bring our 10th annual live music festival to a close.

“The Beach Boys are renowned as one of the biggest selling bands of all time, and we just can’t believe that they’re joining us for MoFest 2017.

“This is a really exciting time for MoFest and we promise an exceptional festival.”

The Montrose Music Festival works in partnership with concert promoter, LCC Live, to bring big artists to Montrose.

Bob Reid, production manager for LCC Live, said: “This is an exciting time for MoFest, which continues to go from strength to strength.

“Over the years, it has attracted some of the biggest names in music and as one of the most influential rock and pop acts of all time, The Beach Boys top the list!

“We’ve added a special Sunday night show to celebrate ten years of MoFest.

“Following The Beach Boys’ performance, a fireworks display on the East Links will close the memorable weekend.

“To be part of it, you’ll need a ticket and we expect demand to be high - 50 years on and The Beach Boys are as relevant as ever in capturing the imagination of music fans of all ages.”

MoFest 2017 takes place from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 May and will feature live music at a number of venues in Montrose. For more information about the festival, please visit: www.montrosemusicfestival.co.uk.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (November 25) from www.ticketline.co.uk or by phone on 0844 888 9991.

tickets will be available to purchase from MoFest HQ, 66 New Wynd, Montrose, on Friday and Saturday this week between 10am and 2pm.