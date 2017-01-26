Kirrie rockers simply the best...

A Scottish indie funk rock band has emerged victorious at a music competition, which is judged by industry leaders.

Kirriemuir and Aberdeen based The Smokin’ Bugler Band successfully saw off competition from other acts across the UK to win the final of the Soundwaves Music competition on January 14, on the prestigious O2 ABC Glasgow mainstage.

The band, consisting of David Brown on vocals, Billy Jack on guitar, Ben Taylor on drums, Stuart Ledingham on bass and Steven Carle on guitar, have been performing seriously for the past three years and the competition judges said they could hear elements of AC/DC, Rolling Stones and Arctic Moneys within their music.

At the end of the show, the band finished in first place emerging the winners of the competition.

They won an exposure package including a range of prizes such as a full day of recording at Scotland’s top recording studio, radio airplay, and more.

To compete in the competition, they had to endure several tough audition stages and also had to pass a video audition.

The final of the competition consisted of 13 of the best unsigned acts in Scotland and was played in front of a capacity crowd and industry judges. The winner was selected by a panel of expert judges, including some of the Scotland’s biggest radio stars and a text vote system.

In the end all of The Smokin Bugler Band’s hard work paid off and they truly gave a performance of a lifetime leaving victorious as the contest winners. Steven said: “I just can’t believe we’ve managed to win.

‘‘It has been a lot of practice and work but this gig was unbelievable and we’ve enjoyed every moment, it’s been so fun.”