Day tickets for Bonfest due to go on sale

Individual day tickets for Kirriemuir’s annual festival celebrating the life of AC/DC singe Bon Scott, go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, January 25)

Bonfest takes place this year from April 28 to April 30, and will see AC/DC fans from all over the world heading to Kirriemuir to party together.

The town secured it’s position as one of the country’s top rock heritage destinations last year when they unveiled a life sized bronze statue of Bon, that had been 100% funded by the worldwide AC/DC fanbase.

Bonfest is run by a team of volunteers from the DD8 Music community group in Kirriemuir, and all profits from the festival go back into the youth work the organisation carries out in the town. The group was recently mentioned in the Scottish Parliament when MSP Mairi Evans mentioned their achievements in a speech about rural development.

Individual tickets for each of the three evening events will be available from Wednesday January 25 and will be priced at £25 per day. Earlybird weekend tickets, priced at £55 are currently available, but will be replaced by full priced £60 tickets on the January 25 also.

Tickets can be purchased locally from the Kirriemuir Art Gallery on Reform St, Groucho’s in Dundee and online from www.bonfest.com