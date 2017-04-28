Bringing Good Vibrations to Montrose

It won’t be long now until the legendary Beach Boys arrive in Montrose.

The US rockers are set to close the 10th MoFest with a blistering set filled with fan favourites from their 50-year career including ‘Wouldn’t It be Nice, ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’, ‘God Only Knows’, ‘Good Vibrations’ and many more.

Led by co-founder Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of one of the most recognisable bands in history.

The band arrive in Scotland to play three dates as part of their latest tour, before heading over to France.

But first, Montrose...

Mike Love said: “We’re really looking forward to performing outdoors in Montrose, and being part of the festival. It’s going to be a great night! Expect to hear all our hits, some you might know, others you won’t but it will definitely be an amazing show.

“The majority of our shows are an evening with the Beach Boys,” he continued. “We actually do like an hour opening set with a 20-minute intermission, followed by another 55 minutes to an hour... We might to rethink that for the festival! But we will try and get as much songs in there as we can.”

For five decades we have enjoyed the music of the Beach Boys, and they show no signs of slowing down just yet.

“It’s great that after more than 50 years, we’re still in a position to be touring and sharing our music with fans around the world,” Mike said. “It’s quite hard to believe. I’ve been part of a group that’s known around the world. And with each passing day, it seem we gain more fans. The music will live on after us and I’m proud that we have created this legacy.”

Catch The Beach Boys at MoFest, May 26-28. More details are available from www.montrosemusicfestival.co.uk/.

God Only Knows why you would want to miss it...