AC/DC drummer to perform at Bonfest

Bonfest is set to welcome possibly the biggest headliner the festival has ever seen, this year.

Drummer Phil Rudd, who has appeared on all but three of AC/DC’s 18 studio albums, is to perform at the event on Friday, April 28.

Described as “the real deal” by Malcolm Young, co-founder of AC/DC, Phil powered the band to super-stardom with his dogged consistency and unshakeable backbeat on classics like ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Want To Rock ’N’ Roll)’, ‘TNT’ and ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’, becoming an indelible part of AC/DC history. His drumming as much a part of the bands irresistible sound as the Young brother’s guitars.

Ex-lead AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson said: “You couldn’t find a more solid person or drummer than Phil Rudd.”

Phil also released a solo album, ‘Head JOb, via Wave 365 media at the end of September last year. He recorded the album in 2014 with Kiwi musicians Allan Badger and Geoffrey Martin.

Phil joins Stinger and the Snappin’ Turtles on the main stage on the Friday night, Live/Wire, Screaming Eagles and Solar Sons on Saturday, April 29, and AC/DC UK, Hayseed Dixie and Dave Arcari on Sunday.

In addition to the three evening events there will also be three days of free live music in local venues.

A spokesperson for the festival said “We have an incredible line up this year that has perhaps the widest range of performers we’ve ever seen. From the one man blues of Dave Arcari to the crazy ‘rockgrass’ of Hayseed Dixie. The one thing that connects them all though is that they rock! And we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Phil Rudd to Bonfest. Phil is AC/DC royalty, and the fans will show him a suitable reception!”

Individual tickets for each of the three evening events are on sale now, priced at £25 per day. Weekend tickets, priced at £60 tickets, are also on sale. Tickets can be purchased locally from the Kirriemuir Art Gallery on Reform St, Groucho’s in Dundee and online from www.bonfest.com