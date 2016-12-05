Kirrie Panto present Jack and the Beanstalk

The cast of Kirrie Panto Group are busy preparing for their annual panto once again and this year they are performing is Jack and the Beanstalk.

Shows start on December 5 and run until December 10. There is a show every night starting at 7.30pm and a matinee on December 10 starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £6 for children and concessions. There is a special offer for the Saturday night performance where if you buy one adult ticket, you get a child ticket half price.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketsource or from Colin M Smith in Kirriemuir.