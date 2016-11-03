Webster’s Sport Centre hosts Dodgeball Festival

The Dodgeball Festival held at Webster’s Sport Centre on October 26 saw many of the local primary schools come together at what was a very fun and successful event.

Thank you to all schools that took part (Airlie, Glamis, Northmuir, Cortachy and Isla).

Also a special congratulations going to Airlie Primary School for receiving the award for Star Team, as they showed outstanding teamwork and attitude throughout the event.

Congratulations also to Toby Anderson from Glamis Primary School and Lauren Trimble who obtained the Star Player for the boy and girl category through showing good teamwork, enthusiasm and leading by example throughout the competition.

A final thank you also needs to be given senior pupils who helped referee and coordinate the event and allowing it to be an enjoyable experience had by all and to the staff, parents who attended with pupils and supported the event.