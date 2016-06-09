Turnhouse out on their own as Summer League champs falter

After starting the campaign with three straight wins, including two 8-0 whitewashes, defending champions Royal Burgess have suffered back-to-back blows in the Clarity Edinburgh Summer League.

First they suffered a rare home defeat at the Barnton – Turnhouse inflicting that with a hard-earned 4.5-3.5 victory – and that was followed by a 7-1 hammering at Royal Musselburgh.

The double disappointment has left Turnhouse as the favourities to top Group A, with Olly McCrone bagging eagles at both the sixth and ninth as he clinched their victory at Royal Burgess.

Royal Musselburgh were delighted with their triumph over the title holders, especially as it was badly needed following a defeat at Prestonfield in their previous outing.

Bruntsfield Links, the 2014 winners, look as though they have their sights set on a strong title challenge this season, having improved their position at the top of Section B with an eye-catching 6-2 success at West Linton.

Results

Prestonfield 5, Royal Musselburgh 3: C Cheape lost to C Ratcliffe 5&4; G Dear bt S Cunningham 4&3; L Blyth lost to C Macrae 4&3; K Wood lost to A McLean 2&1; J Binning bt K Young 6&5; A McHardy bt C Johnston 5&3; G Moran bt A Hall 4&3; S Johnston bt C Johnstone one hole.

Longniddry 5, Newbattle 3: M Bacigalupo bt S Thorburn 4&3; D Connolly bt G Thorburn one hole; J Watt halved with C Church; C Farrell lost to S Stables 5&4; N Aiken bt S Simpson 6&5; D Martin lost to S Rutherford 4&3; K Girdler halved with G Reid; F Johnston bt C Surgeon 8&6.

Merchants 3.5, Glencorse 4.5: A Helm lost to S McGarvey 4&3; R Craig halved with Jordan Lamb; G Muir bt A Shanks 2&1; A George lost to D Thomson 3&2; P Wilson bt J Laing 3&2; D Francis bt Josh Lamb 3&2; F Smith lost to E Walker 6&5; G Stevenson lost to P Lamb 6&5.

West Linton 4.5, Broomieknowe 3.5: S Walter lost to J McIntosh 4&3; A Stott bt A Sim 3&2; D Coyle lost to K Hastings 4&3; S Mackay bt S Porter 2&1; A Young lost to W Henderson one hole; C Coyle halved with S Marc; P Neil bt J Ross 4&3; C Taylor bt S Beck 4&2.

West Linton 2, Bruntsfield Links 6: S Walter bt S McLaren one hole; A Stott lost to K Cattanach 4&2; D Coyle lost to A Anderson one hole; S Mackay lost to E McIntosh one hole; J Grahame lost to J Liddel 4&3; P Neil lost to D McIntosh 5&4; N Barr bt K MacKenzie 4&3; S Walker lost to M Kernaghan 4&2.

Royal Musselburgh 7, Royal Burgess 1: C Ratcliffe bt J Lockie 3&2; A Brooks bt J Fraser 2&1; R Colquhoun lost to M Pennycott one hole; B Fairgrieve bt S Cochrane two holes; C Mackie bt V Varadharajan one hole; C Johnstone bt A Rigby 5&4; S Cunningham bt G Pollock 2&1; R Barnes bt B Tait 5&3.

Glencorse 6, Merchants 2: S McGarvey halved with A Helm; P Stewart halved with R Craig; Josh Lamb lost to M Leitch 4&2; A Shanks bt G Muir 4&3; D Thomson bt A George 4&3; Justin Lamb bt A Brown 3&2; E Walker bt C Hall 6&5; Jordan Lamb bt F Smith 5&4.

Royal Burgess 3.5, Turnhouse 4.5: S Buckley lost to E McIntosh one hole; J Lockie losy to L Bain 7&5; J Fraser bt J McVey 3&2; G Archibald bt C Davidson 3&2; M Pennycott bt L Gordon 2&1; V Varadharajan lost to A Young 4&2; S Cochrane halved with O McCrone; J Yuille lost to S Armstrong 3&2.

Mortonhall 4.5, Broomieknowe 3.5: I Dickson bt A Sim two holes; R Paterson lost to S Beck two holes; W Kerr halved with K Smith; D Hamilton bt J McIntosh 6&5; S Cochran bt J Ross 2&1; G Clark lost to S Marc 4&2; C Timms bt K Hastings one hole; A Hogg lost to C Renton 7&6.

Swanston New 5, Musselburgh 3: R Fergus lost to B McLeod 3&2; A Ellis bt M Chambers 5&4; M Evans bt J Noon by a walkover; D Melville lost to J Wright 3&2; C McArthur lost to I Fyfe one hole; M Campbell bt C Burgess one hole; C Mackinnon bt C Henderson 3&2; S Fergus bt L Shepherd two holes.

Baberton 7, Liberton 1: C Malone halved with K Cantley; S Robert bt J Chainey 5&4; D Waugh halved with G Scott; S Marshall bt G Emmerson 4&3; F McCall bt S Dickson one hole; T Cannon bt D Rennie 4&3; K Messer bt D Eardley 3&2; J Downie bt J Butler 5&4.

Murrayfield 5.5, Kingsknowe 2.5: D Marshal lost to A Mackay one hole; A Thurlow bt G Malone 4&3; A Ni bt S Connell 4&2; L Black lost to D Munro 5&4; S McKay halved with B Buchan; C Whyte bt G Muir 7&6; B Gibson bt M Cairnie 2&1; P Lawrence won 4&2.

Silverknowes 3.5, Duddingston 4.5: A Dick bt G Thomson one hole; T Caldwell bt C Hay 2&1; K Reilly bt M Armstrong 2&1; B Carswell lost to S Smith 2&1; J Keggie lost to P Heggie 3&2; I Doig lost to S Dickson 3&2; M Paterson lost to G Santana 5&4; K Alexander halved with D Williams.