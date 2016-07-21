Senior Open underway

The Senior Open is now in full swing at Carnoustie - with the likes of Jean van de Velde, Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez already in action.

The first tee times were at 7am this morning, and the last group is expected to tee off at 3.40pm. Sandy Lyle is expected to tee off at 1.40pm, and Colin Montgomerie is teeing off at 1.50pm, alongside Tom Watson and John Daly.

As of 10.40am, American Tom Byrum was faring the best sitting at two under after 14 holes, while at the opposite end of the scale Scot Mike Lang is nine over after 14.

Van de Velde is not off to the best of starts - bogeying four out of the first five holes.