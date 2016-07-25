Senior Open: Brilliant from Broadhurst

Paul Broadhurst was crowned Senior Open Champion on his debut in the competition.

His two-shot success at Carnoustie was partially helped by an uncharacteristic last-round collapse by Miguel Angel Jimenez, who led by four shots overnight but stumbled to a costly 75.

With a closing 68 for an 11-under-par total of 277, he finished two shots ahead of American Scott McCarron (69), with Jimenez and Swede Magnus Atlevi (67) one further behind in joint-third.

In becoming the first Englishman since Neil Coles to claim this prize, Broadhurst has earned a spot in next year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

He also picked up a career-best cheque for £213,040.

Broadhurst, who had his 19-year-old son Sam caddying for him, said: “It is absolutely massive. Things like this aren’t supposed to happen to me. I’m usually always the bridesmaid. To be honest, I was playing for second place and would have been happy with that. But to win is just incredible.”

Of the leading contenders, Broadhurst was the only one who covered Carnoustie’s fearsome final four holes in par or better in the last round. His birdie from five feet at the 15th put him ahead for the first time. He then made a hat-trick of brilliant up-and-downs to save pars. Having splashed out from a greenside bunker at the last, he had two putts for victory but only needed one.

His joyous reaction said it all.