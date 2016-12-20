Olympics star Eilish McColgan wows pupils during Giant Heptathlon event

Two-times Olympic athlete and native of Angus, Eilish McColgan joined around 90 pupils at Brechin Community Campus on Tuesday to help promote the benefits of sports and fitness.

The first-year young people from Brechin High School were put through their paces around a circuit of seven sport stations at a session based on the Scottish Athletics Giant Heptathlon programme.

Giant Heptathlon is an exciting competition format for S1 and S2 year groups, providing a platform for young people to get involved in the basic principles of athletics in a fun, team-based environment.

It can be used as part of PE curriculum sessions, or in a more formal competitive structure within the school, or across local areas.

Eilish, who represented Great Britain at the Olympics in London 2012 and Rio 2016 and is currently hard at work on her winter training programme, was delighted to join the work-out and offer the young people with lots of encouragement and advice.

The middle distance athlete said: “I’m delighted to be here at Brechin Community Campus and see the enthusiasm that the kids all have for these classes.

“They are a great route into sports and fitness and, who knows, maybe there is a youngster here today that could become one of the athletics stars of the future.

“One of the first competitions I competed in as a youngster was the pentathlon, so it’s great to see the energy and enjoyment that today’s masterclass has created.”

The event was organised by Eilish’s corporate partners Angus car dealers Mackie Motors and ANGUSalive to promote and support the giant heptathlon programme, which Brechin High School pupils are taking part in.

Local qualifiers are being held at Lochside on 1 and 3 February next year, with the regional final taking place at Dundee & Angus College, Gardyne Campus on 21 February.

ANGUSalive’s Colin Knight, Senior Manager, Sport & Leisure said: “We’re delighted that Eilish was happy to take time out of her busy training schedule to help put their children through their paces. Eilish has been able to give them insight into what it takes to become an elite athlete and also highlighted the very real benefits that everyone can enjoy by having a healthy and active lifestyle.

“And where better for our potential sports stars of the future to take their formative steps than the first-class facilities provided here at Brechin Community Campus?”