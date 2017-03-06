Kirriemuir Cluster Cross Country event is a success

The first Kirriemuir Cluster Cross Country event took place at Kirriemuir Hill on Tuesday, February 28 for P5-7 pupils.

The event was very well attended with over 100 pupils competing from eight of the nine primary schools.

The event was promoted on local social media and thanks must go to Kirriemuir residents who supported and accommodated the event on the day.

Thanks must also go to the volunteers of Camera Obscura who opened up the facilities and served teas and coffees to those in attendance.

The event went very well with participants competing for gold, silver and bronze medals for each race as well as the overall school trophy for boys and girls.

Runners received points for completing the race with the first receiving 15 points, second place 14 points and so on.

The top three runners from each school counted to the overall points to decide on the winning school for boys and girls.

The results for each race were as follows:

P5 Girls: 1st: Kaie-Lee Disbury (Tannadice); 2nd: Isla Graham (Glamis); 3rd: Joanne Lindsay (Northmuir).

P5 Boys: 1st: Logan Smeaton (Southmuir); 2nd: Ross Milne (Northmuir); 3rd: Finlay Grewar (Southmuir).

P6 Girls: 1st: Aimee Link (Airlie); 2nd: Rachel Shaw (Northmuir); 3rd: Isla Neloson (Northmuir).

P6 Boys: 1st: Ewan Ingram (Northmuir); 2nd: Reece Kerrigan (Southmuir); 3rd: Warren McIntosh (Southmuir).

P7 Girls: 1st: Natasha Phillips (Northmuir); 2nd: Hannah McSheffrey (Northmuir); 3rd: Sarah Lindsay (Northmuir).

P7 Boys: 1st: Ben Elertowicz (Northmuir); 2nd: Rory Grewar (Southmuir); 3rd:Callum Robertson (Northmuir).

After all points were added up, the winning school for both boys and girls went to Northmuir Primary School.

Thanks must go to the senior pupils and volunteers who helped setup and marshal the event on the day, without their help the event would not have run smoothly.

Further thanks must to go to all school staff and parents who attended and supervised participants.

Finally, well done to all participants, some fantastic performances were observed along with determination and effort to complete the course.