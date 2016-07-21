New SPFL Board revealed

Brechin City chairman Ken Ferguson has been re-elected to the SPFL Board, following the league’s annual general meeting on July 20.

All 42 member clubs of the SPFL met for the AGM, and elected the six club representatives who will serve on the SPFL Board for the year ahead.

The SPFL Board includes three Ladbrokes Premiership representatives, two from the Ladbrokes Championship and one covering Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2.

Elected to serve on the 2016/17 SPFL Board, alongside SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster, SPFL Chairman Ralph Topping and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey, were:

Ladbrokes Premiership representatives: Peter Lawwell (Celtic), Ann Budge (Heart of Midlothian) and Ian Maxwell (Partick Thistle).

Ladbrokes Championship representatives: Leeann Dempster (Hibernian) and Eric Drysdale (Raith Rovers).

Ladbrokes League 1 and League 2 representative: Ken Ferguson (Brechin City).