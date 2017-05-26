Forfar chairman steps down

Forfar Athletic chairman Alastair Donald is to step down from his role after five years in the post.

However, he is not leaving the club outright as he will now act as director at Station Park, with current director Ken Stewart stepping in as chairman.

Donald said: “The last five years have been a roller coaster of emotions, the highs and the lows come thick and fast in football – none more so than the last few weeks.

“I must be honest and say I am looking forward to a slightly quieter life now, but I fully intend to support the new chairman and existing board members as much as I can.

“I will look back on my time at the club as a success and this could not have been achieved without my fellow directors who have supported me through thick and thin – I thank them immensely.

“I would also like to thank the loyal supporters and volunteers who’s support has not wavered. They are a credit to the club.

“Finally, a massive thank you to the management and players who rolled their sleeves up and got the job done over the last four games.

“They will live with me forever.”