Parking enforcement wardens return to Angus

From today (Wednesday, May 3) Angus Council’s community enforcement wardens are able to issue tickets for parking offences.

The rules for parking in Angus haven’t changed but the council will now be able to take action against indiscriminate and illegal parking in towns – the type of inconsiderate behaviour that causes concern and annoyance to local people and business.

All drivers have to do is pay attention to the kerbside lines and roadside signs, as well as sticking to the time limits set within the council’s free parking areas.

Only irresponsible parkers will receive a £60 ticket – so please check the line and the sign to avoid a £60 fine.

Tickets — known as Penalty Charge Notices — for parking offences will include the registration details of the vehicle, details of the vehicle, the reason the ticket was issued and details of how to pay or appeal.

On and off-street parking remains free, but tickets will be issued for the following offences:

unauthorised class of vehicle

parking outside a marked parking bay

unauthorised parking in a disabled persons parking bay

parking for longer than two hours in a short stay car park

parking of a prohibited vehicle class in a car park

parking for more than 72 hours in a long stay car park

taking a vehicle from a short stay car park and returning within two hours

parking in an area reserved for coaches

using car parks to sell vehicles, carry out any trading activities, or to transfer goods which are to be involved in trading activities

canvassing for political or electioneering purposes

using the car park for carrying out vehicle repairs, cleaning/washing, sleeping, camping or cooking

Enforcement wardens will issue a £60 fine to the owner of any vehicle found to be contravening traffic restrictions. The fine is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days. It increases to £90 if it remains unpaid after 56 days.

The move will be welcome in many areas, after complaints about inconsiderate parking following the withdrawal of Police Scotland’s traffic warden service in 2014. The withdrawal meant front line police officers to prioritise parking enforcement in addition to their other duties. It’s widely acknowledged that since that time parking enforcement has been a lower priority for the police in terms of public safety. Police Scotland is still responsible for enforcing reportable offences such as dangerous parking or obstruction.