Stars lead tributes as actor Alan Rickman dies at 69

ACTRESS Emma Thompson has led tributes to Love Actually co-star Alan Rickman, who has died aged 69 from cancer.

The British actor shot to stardom in 1988 as Bruce Willis’s adversary Hans Gruber in Die Hard, and went on to gain a new generation of fans as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series of films.

A family statement said: “The actor and director Alan Rickman has died from cancer at the age of 69. He was surrounded by family and friends.”

His death comes just days after rock star David Bowie also died from cancer at the same age.

Thompson said her tribute was “hard to write because I have just kissed him goodbye”.

• READ MORE - Alan Rickman: A man for all seasons

In 2003’s Love Actually they played married couple Harry and Karen.

“What I remember most in this moment of painful leave-taking is his humour, intelligence, wisdom and kindness. His capacity to fell you with a look or lift you with a word,” she wrote.

She called him “the ultimate ally” in life, politics and art, saying she trusted him absolutely.

• OBITUARY: Alan Rickman, actor

Alan Rickman arrives at the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

“He was, above all things, a rare and unique human being and we shall not see his like again,” she wrote.

Potter author JK Rowling tweeted condolences to his wife Rima, writing: “My thoughts are with Rima and the rest of Alan’s family. We have all lost a great talent. They have lost part of their hearts.”

Potter cast members Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson also both paid respects.

Radcliffe called him “undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with”, while Watson posted on Facebook: “I’ll really miss our conversations. RIP Alan. We love you.”

Film sets and theatre stages are all far poorer for the loss of this great actor and man Daniel Radcliffe

• READ MORE – Five of Alan Rickman’s most memorable roles

Rickman was a popular star of stage and screen, and worked both behind and in front of the camera, with some of his work still to be released.

His new film – Eye In The Sky – in which he stars with Dame Helen Mirren and Aaron Paul is set to open in UK cinemas on 8 April, according to IMDb. The star had also completed another film set for release later this year called Alice Through The Looking Glass.

His career began on the stage after he graduated from Rada, and he frequently returned to the theatre throughout his career.

Hailing from a working-class London family, he supported himself as a dresser before finding work with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

His CV showcases a glittering career spanning almost four decades and featuring a list of hit films from Truly Madly Deeply (1990) to theatre credits including Private Lives and Antony And Cleopatra.

• READ MORE - Alan Rickman on going behind the camera