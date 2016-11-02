Seven year old Kara turns from racing fan to racing driver

A Kirriemuir girl has just completed her first season of stock car racing, having joined the sport earlier this year.

Kara Russell, aged seven, has followed a family love of the sport, but took it one step further by taking to the track.

Derek said: “My wife, Cheryl, and I followed racing for years, and brought the kids along to watch and they got into it that way. Kara’s Grandad also is a fan so it runs in the family but none of us have raced before.”

Kara, who attends Northmuir Primary, races mainly in Cowdenbeath, and at the moment is racing once a month where she competes in the BRISCA Micro F2 class. Next season, which starts in April, her races will increase with two, or sometimes three, races each month.

Dad Derek has got a car built for Kara. He said: “We built her a brand new car. We have just recently finished it. We hired a car for her first three meetings to see if she liked it, and then we went and built her own one.”

The final event was a two-day one, billed as the ‘Superbowl’ of racing, at Cowdenbeath. Discussing how her time in the sport has gone so far, Derek continued: “She’s been doing good. Her first time out racing she placed 7th, 4th and 5th, her second time she had a crash and the third meet she had a 7th and two 8ths.”

When asked if he gets nervous watching his daughter on the track, he said: “I don’t - my wife does. More so on the first time out. It’s not so much nerves - it’s more of an anxious feeling.

“She’s racing with other kids aged seven to 11 and kids don’t always do what’s expected. If an adult spins out you know they will try and get off the track as quickly as possible, kids might panic.”

Kara has been lucky to get sponsorship for her burgeoning racing career from local business.

Her Dad said: “We just want to say thank you everyone who has sponsored her- Quality Kitchens, Gordon Dobbie Heating and Plumbing, Autotech, AH Joinery, Douglas Ogilvy Plant Construction, Lee Hutcheon Painter and Decorator, Barry Robb Photography, Gordon K. Milne Joinery Manufacturing, Westmuir Shoppie and RS Motor Sport.”