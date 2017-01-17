Projects given a sporting chance

Six projects that will deliver programmes to improve access to physical activities for people across Scotland are sharing £210,000 of funding.

The Round 2 Legacy funding 2016/17 has been awarded to the following 6 Active Legacy partners to deliver a wide range of benefits across the country:

Street Fit Scotland;

Common Purpose UK;

Scottish Sports Futures - Active East;

Trust Rugby International;

Shetland Islands Council;

Winning Scotland Foundation.

The funding will help realise the government’s ambition to encourage people in Scotland to become more physically active by removing barriers and making sport more accessible, using the legacy of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, which is regarded as one of the best ever.

Minister for Public Health and Sport Aileen Campbell said: “Increased physical activity and a healthier nation is a key objective for us and by using the legacy of the hugely successful Commonwealth Games, we want to inspire more people to get active.

“These programmes work to make sport and physical activity more accessible and allows communities to become more active.

“There’s already fantastic work going on thanks to our Active Legacy Partners and this funding will continue and further the benefits already being delivered across Scotland.”

Jamie Armstrong from Trust Rugby International said: “It is great to have the encouragement and support of the Legacy fund for Trust Rugby International.

“It is empowering to have Scottish Government support in Trust Rugby International and truly reminds all of us why we do our work with tackling the barriers and assumptions that prevent individuals becoming and staying active within a unified rugby environment.”

Kirsty Partridge from Scottish Sports Futures added: “SSF are excited to continue and develop the work of our Active East programme with the support of Scottish Government Legacy Funding. Active East is a truly young person led initiative that harnesses the amazing human and community assets that exist across the North East of Glasgow.

“Legacy is alive and well and thriving and we are keen to share the unique approach adopted and subsequent learning with colleagues across Scotland which being part of the Legacy network enables.”