The Kirriemuir & Dean candidates have their say

Ahead of the Scottish Local Elections on May 4 all of the candidates standing in Angus have been invited to have their say on why the public should vote for them. This week we bring you Kirriemuir & Dean.

Julie Bell - SNP

These elections affect our day-to-day lives. We need to work hard to connect people with councils and our local services – schools and learning, housing, health and social care, for example. We need to listen and learn, to be inclusive and co-operative. That’s my commitment.

As a former broadcaster and communications specialist in the NHS, I have spent a significant proportion of my career highlighting poverty, social inclusion, resilience and wellbeing. I currently work part-time for Angus Council as an employee health and wellbeing adviser and I also have a part-time business as a therapist. I’m a national committee member for Women for Independence - I am passionate about engaging more women in politics to properly reflect society and to do politics differently. Women make up 52% of the population, after all.

Young people aged 16 and 17 can now vote in these elections, remember – that’s brilliant. Your vote matters, so please use it to vote SNP 1 & 2.

Liz Petrie -Lib Dem

I knew from an early age that what I really wanted to do was paint. I got my Diploma at Duncan of Jordanstone College and I’ve been a professional artist ever since.

Along the way I’ve had other jobs too – raising children was the hardest but I’m proud of the results! Plants are great too, I love gardening.

For many years I did interviews for a national market research company. Whatever topic I was asking about, people gave me the added benefit of their views on politics.

I realised we all want the same things from our council – proper health and social care, good schools, safe roads, recycling centres, reliable bin collections, and enough homes for everyone at rents we can afford. Not a lot to ask. As a Liberal Democrat, I campaign for everyone to have these things because everyone deserves them.

Ronnie Proctor - Conservative

I was born and brought up in Kirriemuir and attended Webster’s Seminary, joining the Army aged 15. I spent nearly 40 years in The Black Watch, working my way from Junior Private to Major. I was awarded the MBE in 1992.

Since retiring from active service I have assisted serving soldiers and veterans with welfare issues. For five years I have been Veterans’ Champion for Angus Council, which I find worthwhile and rewarding.

Local concerns are paramount and I have supported many initiatives, assisted with housing, school and road safety issues and assisting those affected by flooding.

If re-elected I would strive for maximum value for money for council taxpayers and more fiscal freedom for local authorities; press for fair, affordable business rates to help local businesses survive; revisit recycling centre proposals; strive to improve rural broadband; and press for regulation of parking by Council Wardens once legislation becomes effective.

Gordon Watson - Labour

Originally from Sunderland I have worked and raised my family in Angus for over 40 years. I have had a long career in social work and child care therefore having a wide knowledge of the infrastructure of the local authority.

I was an active trade unionist in Unison and continue in this role by representing retired members. This election is about making your voice heard at local level not about independence. My priorities if I am elected as your councillor will be:- Education - To ensure schools are fully staffed. NHS Social Care – To fight cuts to local health services and care of the elderly. Housing - To ensure the building of more affordable homes in our area. To hold the Council to account. Vote Watson Gordon Scottish Labour 1.

Jeanette Gaul - SNP

I am Jeanette Gaul, first elected to Angus Council in 2012 and am an SNP candidate for the 2017 elections for Kirriemuir & Dean Ward. Since my election in 2012 I have worked with many community and business groups, listening to their views and putting successful strategies into action and helping deliver the best possible services to the people of Kirriemuir & Dean in the face of unprecedented financial challenges. I have represented Kirriemuir & Dean through Angus Council on the Cairngorms National Park. I am a member of the Dementia Friendly steering group and Kirriemuir Area Partnership. When first elected my only promise to the residents of Kirriemuir & Dean was to work hard for them. My promise for this election is to work hard for the residents of Kirriemuir & Dean again.

Angus Macmillan Douglas - Conservative

Since December, I have visited some 2500 residents throughout our vast and beautiful Ward.

People have raised with me issues of great concern: the proposed closure of the Kirriemuir Recycling Centre; cuts to social services, which frighten the elderly and vulnerable; Council Tax increases at a time of service cuts; decline in our community infrastructure – more potholes, little high speed broadband and inadequate bus services.

I wish you to elect me, so I can use my business experience to stop this decline. I was raised locally at Douglastown and was fortunate to become a Divisional Director of BP, Director of the Scottish Blood Transfusion Service and Finance Chair of Abertay University. I have a record of success and community service. I shall be accessible to residents. And rely on my managerial experience to help Angus Council use our money wisely, run our essential services effectively and treat Council employees with respect.