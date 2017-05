The results for Kirriemuir & Dean in the Scottish Local Elections are in.

The SNP’s Julie Bell and Conservative candidates Ronnie Proctor and Angus Macmillan Douglas have been voted in to represent the ward.

Results break down as follows:

Julie Bell (SNP) - 1240

Jeanette Gaul (SNP) - 413

Angus Macmillan Douglas (Conservative) - 1118

Liz Petrie (Lib-Dem) - 206

Ronnie Proctor (Conservative) - 1397

Gordon Watson (Labour) - 203

Total - 4577 votes

Spoiled - 117 votes

Turnout - 52.9 per cent