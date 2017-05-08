Library and ACCESS services coming together

ANGUSalive and Angus Council have joined forces to agree the transfer of face-to-face ACCESS services to library buildings in Brechin, Kirriemuir and Monifieth

The move is designed to enhance customer convenience, and provide communities with a more available and integrated service where and when it is needed most.

Delivery of ACCESS services from Brechin, Kirriemuir and Monifieth libraries commences on Monday, May 29.

ANGUSalive chief executive, Kirsty Hunter said: “This is an excellent opportunity for us to provide local services at one unified site, rather than two separate buildings, and ensure our resources are where they are needed most to help the communities we serve.

“As a result of the transition to single-site delivery, we will increase the availability of face-to-face ACCESS services for local people. This includes being open one late night, as well as on Saturday mornings and at lunchtimes which will provide greater flexibility and convenience for the people who use our services.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers to the libraries in Brechin, Kirriemuir and Monifieth where they will see the same friendly people who serve them now and receive the same ACCESS services, just in a different place.”

ACCESS services, provided by ANGUSalive staff on behalf of Angus Council, include assisting with submitting forms (such as housing, welfare and concessionary travel applications) as well as providing general council service information.

The move to library spaces will also let customers more conveniently tap into the IT resources available there for community use and ANGUSalive staff will be on hand to help customers use the digital technology to access council services.

Changes to delivery of ACCESS services in Carnoustie are also underway as part of a wider plan to improve library facilities and create new, flexible community spaces providing an exciting range of library services and activities, bright and fun children’s libraries, fixed and flexible IT and guest Wi-Fi, and community learning activities.