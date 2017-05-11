General election candidate line-up revealed

The full line up of candidates campaigning for the Angus seat in the general election has been announced.

The following people have been or stand nominated for election as a member of the UK Parliament for Angus constituency:-

Mike Weir (Scottish National Party).

Clive Roderick Sneddon (Scottish Liberal Democrats).

Kirstene Janette Hair (Scottish Conservative and Unionist).

William Wishart Campbell (Scottish Labour Party).

For the Dundee East constituency, which includes Carnoustie, Monifieth and Broughty Ferry, the following people have been or stand nominated for election:-

Lesley Brennan (Scottish Labour Party)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party)

Christopher McIntyre (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

Eleanor Price (Scottish Conservative and Unionist)