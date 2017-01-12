New season for indoor farmers’ market at Strathmore Hall

Stallholders from the Angus Farmers’ Market will hold their first event of 2017 at the Strathmore Hall in Forfar this Saturday.

Organisers are committed to making their market the best it can be and are looking for new stallholders with new products to join their growing list of local producers and quality crafters.

Anyone interested in attending can contact market manager Carol Robbie via angusfamersmarket@gmail.com

The newest stallholder is Redcastle Brewery who are based in Carmylie and have speciality ales for the discerning customer.

Ales brewed and bottled include fruity IPA’s plus a Crusader pale ale hopped with British and American hops.

For something completely different there is also a Gunpowder ale with Mango, coconut and chilli.

Last month the winner of the loyalty card draw was Jane Taylor from Montrose,

Jane was presented with £150 worth of market vouchers at the Christmas market.

Anyone can pick up a loyalty card from the market information stall at either Forfar or Montrose, no purchase is required you can collect a stamp for attending the market.

Once you collect six stamps you can enter the draw either in June or December.

The Angus farmers Market can be found in the High Street, Montrose on the first Saturday of the month or indoors at the Strathmore Hall at Forfar Markt on the second Saturday.

Both markets run from 9am to 1pm.