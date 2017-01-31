Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal needs help in Angus

As we see the first daffodils of the year bloom, terminal illness charity Marie Curie is asking the people of Angus to volunteer to collect for its Great Daffodil Appeal in March.

Volunteering just two hours of your time to give out daffodil pins in return for a donation can help Marie Curie Nurses be there for people living with a terminal illness in their own homes.

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign, which takes places throughout March, but the charity needs people to sign up to volunteer now. Collections will be taking place in supermarkets and town centres in Montrose, Brechin, Morrisons in Arbroath and at various sites in Carnoustie, Broughty Ferry and Dundee.

Actress Jane Horrocks, who volunteered her time to voice a radio and TV ad for the appeal, said: “This March the charity needs more than 24,000 volunteers to make the Great Daffodil Appeal happen. Please give up some of your time to ensure that Marie Curie Nurses in Angus can continue to provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness, at a time when they need it most. Together we can make every daffodil count this March!”

Helen Zollinger, Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie said: “We are calling on the people of Angus to help us make every daffodil count this year. All you have to do is encourage people to give a donation and wear a daffodil pin, it’s that simple. So round up your friends, family and colleagues and together we can help Marie Curie Nurses provide vitals hands on care and emotional support to people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones.”

Make Every Daffodil Count and volunteer to support now: mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call 0800 304 7025. Calls are free from landlines and mobile phones.

For more information on how to get involved in the Great Daffodil Appeal, please contact Helen Zollinger on 0131 561 3948 or at helen.zollinger@mariecurie.org.uk