Kirrie Relay to mark 10th anniversary

Kirriemuir Relay for Life committee are on the look out for photos from previous Relays that shows the meaning of Relay to the many people who have participated.

As 2017 will mark ten years since Cancer Research UK Relay for Life first arrived in Kirriemuir, the committee wants to celebrate not only the brilliant work that Cancer Research UK can do thanks to the money raised through Relay, but also what “Relaying” means to those who take part.

From photos representing celebrations, poignant reflection or anything in between previous participants are invited to send photos to the CRUK Relay for Life Kirriemuir Facebook page. At the end of February there will even be a prize for the photo deemed the best by independent judges, please make sure everyone in the photo is happy to have their picture shared before you submit it.

The Kirriemuir Relay already has 19 teams registered to take part in the main event at the Kirrie Show Field over the weekend of August 12 to 13. Volunteer Secretary Rhona Guild is hoping that the 2017 event marking 10 years since the first Kirriemuir event will be the biggest and best so far.

Rhona said: “Every Relay in Kirriemuir has exceeded our expectations, both in terms of the numbers of people who participate, the experience of the event itself and the funds raised to support the critical research that Cancer Research UK supports. You really cannot put into words just how special being part of a Relay for Life event is.

“We are really hoping that as this is a celebratory year for us that participants of all of our previous events (recognising some have indeed participated in every Relay to date!) will consider joining us again this year and we also look forward to welcoming lots of new faces. The reality is at every Relay there are more people with a personal reason to become involved in the work of Cancer Research UK.”

Teams can have between eight and 15 people in them, of all ages and levels of fitness. Teams ensure that at least one member of their team is on the track walking (or a few eager folks run) throughout the 24 hours that Relay is running.

The committee are hosting a Team Captains information evening at Kirriemuir Golf club on January 25 at 7.30pm for anyone already signed up for the relay, those gathering a team for the relay, or even anyone who just want to know a bit more about the event.”

Rhona continued: “It’s easy to register to be part of Kirriemuir’s Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life. You can register online at cruk.org/relay or by phoning 0300 123 1026.”

Thanks to Cancer Research UK’s work, more people are surviving cancer than ever before. Survival rates have doubled over the last 40 years and the charity’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

“But despite improvements in treatment, cancer causes more than one in four of all deaths in the UK. Cancer Research UK wants to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured and needs the help of people in Kirriemuir to help save many more lives.”

For more information on how to enter Relay for Life call Rhona Guild, Secretary and Vice Chair, CRUK Kirriemuir Relay for Life on 07971454626 or e-mail rhonaguild@gmail.com.