Kirrie Feel Good Festival this Saturday

The Kirriemuir Feel Good Festival on Saturday, February 4, is attracting more participants all the time, promising a fun and interesting day with plenty for all the family.

In addition to the free Health Fair and Feel Good Fair in the Town Hall and free exercise, yoga and pilates taster sessions and public talks in The Old Parish Church, there will be events around the town.

For children, OakField Florists will have face painting and Angus Museum will have a craft workshop from 10.30am to noon followed by meditation at 1.30pm.

There is also a treasure hunt and the Star Rock shop is having a quiz with a golden ticket prize. Pupils have drawn posters which are on display, and you can vote for your favourites.

Activities for all ages include Bruce Walker, the sculptor and engraver, offering a chance to try engraving for free and you can get help to engrave your own special glass for £15, There is also a bookmaking workshop, a raffle, and a family ceilidh at night.

There will be also be Introduction to Meditation sessions for all at The Beech Tree, tasters of facials at The Beauty Spot, 10% off at Elemental, aromatherapy and incense products at Duncans Jewellery and KirrieConnections will be open to show what they have to offer. Joshua Plumtree has a ‘guess how many peanuts’ with a £25 voucher prize.

To delight your taste buds there will be specials around the town including tasters of goat curry, venison pies and more at Lee’s Takeaway, special Feel Good fudge at the Star Rock shop, salad and smoothie specials at the Airlie Arms, lean meat and healthy recipes at Bertrams Butchers, and Feel Good scones at Bridges.

The event is a not for profit event, with any profits going to Alzheimer Scotland, Angus branch and Doctors without Borders. For more information go to www.kirriemuirfeelgoodfestival.weebly.com