Get in gear for The Bikeathon!

On Sunday, June 25, the ever popular ‘Bikeathon’ event is set to return.

So now is the time to wake your bike from hibernation, get your helmets ready and ride on down for a fantastic family day out and help raise vital funds for people affected by life-changing illness who are supported by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland!

This family-friendly event welcomes cyclists of all ages and abilities to come and enjoy the beautiful scenery and picturesque views as you cycle in and around the Highland village of Kingussie, set in the breath-taking Cairngorms National Park.

Paul Corrigan, CHSS North Fundraising Manager and event organiser said: “The Bikeathon is a great day out for everyone and is definitely not a race!

“It is a great way to get outdoors for some fun exercise, enjoy magnificent scenery and by signing-up you will directly help people who are struggling to live with lung disease, heart disease or the effects of a stroke across every Scottish community.

“Every penny raised from the Bikeathon event goes to help people striving to get their quality of life back after experiencing debilitating illness; every turn of the pedals will make a difference to someone’s life.”

“The event starts and finishes close to the centre of Kingussie and follows quiet public roads and cycle routes over a distance of approximately 25 miles. The cycle route is well sign-posted; there will be marshals cheering participants on and a number of refreshment points along the way. The Bikeathon forms part of the Kingussie BikeFest where there will be further fun activities to take part in!”

All participants will receive an event number, event t-shirt and a well-deserved medal at the finish line!

Entry costs £15 for adults (16 years and over) and £5 for juniors, with the ride starting at 10.30am on Sunday, June 25.

Find out more and sign up today at www.bikeathon.scot