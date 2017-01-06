Funding for housing projects announced

Organisations that work with the homeless and give housing support to vulnerable people will benefit from £1.65 million of Scottish Government grant funding.

The Housing Sector Voluntary Grant Scheme helps third sector organisations to deliver housing-related projects and services.

The 2017/18 allocation will benefit 17 different organisations whose work includes helping older and disabled people to live independently, improving access to housing for homeless people and supporting refugee, asylum seekers and new migrant communities.

Among the successful applicants is Housing Options Scotland which has been given £248,000 to provide housing advice to disabled people, older people and veterans.

Move On, a charity that supports young people affected by homelessness, has been awarded £25,000 for a peer support and education project.

Kevin Stewart, Minister for Local Government and Housing, said: “It is a sad fact that many of Scotland’s most vulnerable people are faced with anxiety over their housing situation and the possible threat of homelessness.

“The Scottish Government recognises the role that third sector organisations play in helping people who find themselves in housing need. Some of these projects are small in scale, but the benefits they bring to the individuals concerned are tremendous.

“I’m delighted that, through the recent draft budget settlement, we have been able to invest in vital projects and organisations that can be a lifeline for so many across Scotland.”

Moira Bayne, Chief Executive of Housing Options Scotland, said: “Everyone at Housing Options Scotland is delighted by the vote of confidence shown in us by the Scottish Government. We helped nearly 700 disabled people, older people and disabled veterans in 2016 and thanks to the generous financial support of the Scottish Government we can do even more in 2017.”

John Hinton, Executive Director of Move On, said: “This is wonderful news. On-going support from the Scottish Government at a time when resources are scarce is particularly welcome. We are delighted that through this grant scheme, the Scottish Government has decided to invest in our preventative and peer-led approaches, emphasising the vital role which homeless people can play themselves in delivering solutions to address homelessness.”