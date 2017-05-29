Sun shines on Angus’ award-winning beaches

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced six beaches in Angus have been recognised for their high standards.

With families set to flock to Scottish shorelines to make the most of the warm weather, the Scottish Beach Awards celebrate some of the best managed beaches in the country.

Flags from the 2017 awards will, from next week, be flying at 60 beaches the length and breadth of Scotland, including new Angus entrant Lunan Bay.

It joins the other award-winning beaches in Angus – Arbroath, Carnoustie, East Haven, Monifieth and Montrose Seafront.

Councillor Craig Fotheringham, Angus Council’s communities convener, said: “I’m delighted Angus beaches have received national recognition. Our county is lucky to have such a beautiful coastline which is both an economic and environmental asset.

“I would like to thank our officers, community groups and members of the public for their part in keeping our beaches looking unspoilt.

“I hope that residents and visitors will enjoy visiting our beaches not only during summer months but throughout the year.”

Derek Robertson, Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “The Scottish Beach Awards set the standard for our stunning coastlines and inland shores – making sure that they are litter free, provide excellent facilities for families and encourage more visitors to our beautiful beaches.

“Going to the beach is a tradition that we want to continue, whilst protecting this valuable environment.

“It is vital that we maintain our support for organisations’ efforts to ensure that Angus’ coastline offer a great day out whilst recognising the wider benefits of a good quality environment for people’s health and wellbeing and local economies.”

Having started out as the Scottish Seaside Awards in 1993 with only two entrants, the Scottish Beach Awards have gone from strength to strength – increasing 30 fold in the past 25 years.

A map showing all the award-winning beaches with directions, facilities and images can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach.