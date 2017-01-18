Ideas sought for development plan

Proposals are being sought for potential development areas within the Cairngorms National Park for the area’s local development plan.

Preparation of the next plans, covering the period 2020-2025, is underway and the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) has called for “sites and ideas”, which would normally only involve land owners, developers and agents.

For the first time, however, for the first time, community councils and associations are being asked for ideas.

There are significant constraints on development within much of the national park, with around half of it designated as being of European importance for nature conservation.

This process marks the preliminary preparation of the plan and no decisions have been taken on how much development land will be needed. There is also no presumption that sites that are put forward will be allocated for development. The deadline for submissions if Friday, February 3 and a full consultation will follow later this year.

Maps showing areas that are subject to particular environmental protection are available and further information can be found at http://cairngorms.co.uk/