Emergency service remain at scene in Forfar

The emergency services are still in attendance at the Municipal Building in Forfar.

The town centre was shut down to pedestrians and traffic shortly after 1.30pm today after a suspicious package was delivered to the council premises.

The alarm was first raised at 1.37 pm.

In a statement Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Municipal Buildings, Castle Street, Forfar after reports of a suspicious package.

“We are working closely with our partners, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service to ensure that the package is recovered safely.

“There is no immediate danger and we would like to reassure members of the public that appropriate actions are being taken.

“That area of the building has been evacuated as a precaution. At this time cordons are currently being put in place, which may result in some temporary disruption to traffic.”

Angus Council has not issued a statement although their Facebook page carried the Police Scotland statement.

It is understood firefighters wearing breathing apparatus later removed a package from the premises.

Part of the cordon at the Butter market has now been removed.

The Municipal Building houses the council Access office on the ground floor, and the Canmore Room on the top level.