Royal couple to keep conversation going

Pupils at Northmuir Primary School in Kirriemuir are hoping to keep the conversation of mental health going, with a little Royal help.

Charley-Rae and Izzy, both aged 11, wrote to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, to pass on their #convoplate.

The #convoplate is a campaign started by the Paul Hansell Foundation to help get people talking about mental health.

It is a hand painted stoneware plate, and each one has its own special message and meaning.

Pupils at Northmuir had #convoplate number 162, which features a Winnie the Pooh design.

In the letter sent to the Royals earlier this year, and shared on the Foundation’s plate tracker, Charley-Rae and Izzy said: “We think that you should get involved because we know you support mental health and children might want to know that some well-known people care about mental health.

“Our school is very close to Glamis Castle and we know that you visit there sometimes.

“Finally, we would like to show all the children in Scotland that mental health is important and not to be ignored. We think that if you took the plate it would really help.

“If you want the plate please can you write to us and we can organise the best way to give you the plate.

“It would mean the world to us if you were able to come and collect the plate in person, but if not we could send you the plate.”

In April, the school posted the plate to the couple and are hoping a picture of the pair with the plate will be shared soon. Mental health is one of the causes the Royal couple have championed, with the Cambridges and Prince Harry spearheading a new campaign to end stigma around mental health.