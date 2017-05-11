Primary pupils pull together for Strathmore Highland Games

Pupils at seven Angus primary schools have been feeling the strain in recent weeks as they train for a hotly contested tug of war competition.

Children from Glamis, Eassie, Airlie, Isla, Newtyle, Cortachy and Tannadice schools have been tutored by Alan Wood, a new member of the Strathmore Highland Games committee.

For the last two years the games committee, in partnership with Active Schools, have organised a Junior Highland Games event for some 300 children.

This year’s event takes place in the grounds of Glamis Castle on Friday, June 9.

Committee member Lorna Cochrane explained: “We have been working hard with Active School’s Co-ordinator, Magnus Moncrieff, to build on the last few years work to encourage more children to participate and hopefully take up some of the Highland Games sports.

“Over the last few weeks new committee member Alan Wood (Woody) has been visiting the participating primary schools to give the pupils and teachers some coaching in tug-of-war, ready for the hotly contested inter-school competition at the Junior Games Day.

“The pupils have shown great enthusiasm and their last few years practise at the Junior Games has really shown through in their technique.

“This year we are reintroducing the Junior Heavies Competition to the Strathmore Highland Games on Sunday, June 11, and to help bring in new blood, we have been working with S5 pupils at Webster’s High School to offer them coaching sessions with Heavy competitor, Grant Watson.

“On Games day we are hoping to see an Inter School Tug-of War competition taking place between two local secondary schools”.

Prior to the games themselves S1-3 pupils at Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir are taking part in a tug-of-war competition which was due to take place at Webster’s High School on Monday and Wednesday of this week.

Lorna continued: “I think it’s fair to say, we’ve got some serious Highland Games spirit flowing through schools in Angus right now.”

The Strathmore Highland Games take place every year on the second Sunday in June in the grounds of Glamis Castle.

It originally started in 1975 as the Forfar Highland Games.

It showcases the best in traditional Highland Games and attracts visitors from around the world.

Events range from strong men tossing cabers and throwing hammers, light footed Highland dancing, piping, running and cycling competitions.