Letham school up for national numeracy award

An Angus primary school has beaten off stiff competition from across Scotland to be selected as a finalist at this year’s Scottish Education Awards.

Letham Primary School has been shortlisted for the Raising Attainment in Numeracy Award ahead of next month’s ceremony. The school has refreshed their approach to numeracy by shifting the view of numbers as a series of rules and procedures to a set of skills which require interaction and application. This positive advancement has meant that the quality of learning and teaching has been greatly enhanced at the school.

All of the finalists will be invited to attend an awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday 7th June, where judges will unveil the winners of each award category.

Letham Primary School Headteacher, Karen Frain said: “We’re delighted to be finalists at the Scottish Education Awards 2017. Our six-year maths journey at Letham has focused on raising attainment by changing pedagogy. We focus on developing a rich, deep conceptual understanding, coupled with a ‘can’ do attitude.

“Our parents and staff also recognise the importance of building and maintaining strong solid foundations, this is clearly understood and evident in all practice. This means our young people leave Letham Primary with a very sound conceptual understanding of numeracy, are continually improving and striving for excellence.”

“They succeed because they think they can succeed, no matter what their starting ability. I’m incredibly proud of the quality of learning and teaching at Letham – and its positive impact on raising the attainment of all of our young people.”

The Scottish Education Awards recognise and reward the people who dedicate their lives to children and young people and showcase the valuable work and innovation happening in classrooms across the country. There are also categories which recognise and reward the dedication of teachers, head teachers and support staff across Scotland.

For further information visit www.scottisheducationawards.co.uk