Kirrie pupils spread festive cheer

Kind-hearted pupils at Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir ensured members of the local community were treated to a festive hamper this Christmas.

Every year they fundraise to purchase goods to help spread some Christmas cheer to those who live on their own or are vulnerable.

Staff member Alan Weir told ‘The Herald’: “Myself and Mrs Adams are the staff leads. The pupil council raise the money by holding bake sales and such like and then identify those on their own or who are vulnerable in the community to deliver them to. This year we delivered 57 hampers which we thought was fantastic, our biggest amount yet. We also donated three to the local food bank.

“The hampers contain 10 Christmas items, are hand wrapped and have a Christmas card in them done by the pupils.

“The pupil council lead is Amy Thomson, S6, who did a simply fantastic job this year to ensure all this happened.”

The pupils’ efforts are supported by the Round Table of Kirriemuir.

Mr Weir continued: “The Rotary Club then come in and take the pupils out in their cars to deliver the hampers; they also provide wrapping paper, etc., and are a great help.’’