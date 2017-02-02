Cash boost for Angus schools

Angus schools have been given a £2.1 million cash injection from the Scottish Government in the bid to raise attainment.

Thirty-four primaries and all five secondaries across Angus South are set to receive additional support worth thousands of pounds from the Scottish Government’s new £120 million Pupil Equity Fund.

It will be up to teachers and school leaders to decide the best way of using the funding to close the poverty related attainment gap in their schools. Arbroath primary schools Hayshead and Warddykes and Forfar’s Strathmore attracting the biggest grants.

Hayshead will get £159,600, with Warddykes and Strathmore benefitting from grants of £127,200 and £120,000 respectively.

Other primary schools in Angus to benefit from large investments were Burnside in Carnoustie (£99,600), Montrose’s Lochside (£84,00) and Brechin’s Andover (£57,600).

The news has been welcomed by local politicians who believe the £120 million investment across Scottish schools can help children and young people reach their full potential.

Angus North and Mearns MSP, Mairi Evans said: “This is fantastic news for Angus and it underlines just how committed we are as a Government, to investing in our children and young people.

“One of our key objectives is to close the attainment gap and I hope this money can be invested wisely by Angus Council to assist pupils on their journey to a successful future.”

Angus South MSP, Graeme Dey commented: “The Scottish Government is clear-closing the poverty-related attainment gap is an absolute priority.

“Education is key to equipping our young people with the necessary skills to live positive, fulfilling lives, and children should not be disadvantaged by circumstances outwith their control, such as poverty.

“I welcome this new funding which will benefit thirty-four primary and five secondary schools in Angus South with teachers and school leaders locally deciding how best to spend this money.”

Angus MP, Mike Weir added: “I very much welcome this significant investment from the Scottish Government.

“They are delivering on their promise to diverting funding towards closing the attainment gap. Our children and young people are our future and it’s absolutely crucial we do all we can to give them the best possible chance to fulfil their potential.”