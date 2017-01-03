Three arrested after break-ins

Three people have been arrested after break-ins to properties in Kirriemuir and Dundee yesterday (Monday, January 2)

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at an address at Lillybank, Kirriemuir yesterday afternoon and is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court tomorrow (Wednesday, January 4). A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in to Colin Lowe Pharmacy, Perth Road, Dundee last night and he is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow (Wednesday, January 4). A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a break-in at Tesco Extra, South Road in the early hours of yesterday morning and a report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor for further consideration.

Police in Dundee have also detained two men aged 32 and 47 this morning (Tuesday, January 3), following two break-ins to vehicles in Craigmore Street and Dunmore Street at around 5.30am.

Enquiries into the incidents this morning are ongoing and anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively information can be passed to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Police Scotland commented: “We would ask that you remain alert and report any suspicious activity to us. Please ensure that your vehicles and homes are secure - lock doors and windows. More advice on securing your property can be found at http://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property/”