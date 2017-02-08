Police Inspector named for Forfar and Kirrie locality

As part of a recent restructure, Police Scotland, Tayside Division, has introduced three new locality areas in Angus - Arbroath, Carnoustie & Monifieth; Forfar, Kirriemuir & the Glens; Brechin and Montrose.

Each area is headed up by an Inspector, who reports to their respective Area Commander.

For Forar, Kirriemuir and the Glens, Inspector Stephen Main will head up the locality.

Inspector Main has 29 years service and has worked in Angus for the last 18 months carrying out the roles of operational Police Incident Officer and Community Safety Inspector for Angus.

He has previously worked in Dundee as a Sergeant in both response and community policing, has led the Community Investigation Team and he has also worked in Crime Reduction and Custody Departments.

As an Inspector in Dundee he also worked in the demanding role as Police Incident Officer and was the local Inspector for Dundee City Centre and Maryfield. During his time in Dundee he was also involved in designing and implementing a Community Safety Strategy which provided relevant training for Community Sergeants and Community Constables.

Inspector Main said: “Although I have spent the majority of my service in Dundee, I have lived in Angus with my wife and family for the last 26 years.

“In my younger years, I went to school at Seaview Primary and attended both Monifieth and Carnoustie High Schools and both of my children also went to schools in Angus.

“Carrying out the role of Locality Inspector for Forfar and Kirriemuir provides me with the opportunity to focus on my local area, which I know very well and allows me to engage constructively with a partner agencies.

“Through the wealth of experience from my previous roles combined with our existing partnership engagement and knowledge of the local areas in Forfar and Kirriemuir we will address the key areas of concern for members of our community.”

Outlining some of the concerns in the community, Inspector Main continued: “Our policing teams aim to successfully address issues identified by our local communities. We know that our local community is concerned about drug and alcohol misuse, road safety, youths causing annoyance, anti-social behaviour, housebreaking and other crimes of dishonesty.

“We will respond to these concerns by ensuring that we have a robust approach with early and effective intervention and by adopting a preventative approach to reduce crime.

“My intention is to focus activity towards existing issues while continuing to listen to any additional concerns raised by the local community either directly or through effective engagement with statutory partners and the voluntary sector.

“I personally have an extensive knowledge of community policing, partnership working and community engagement and my teams of police officers have the experience, drive and determination to make our area a safer place to live, visit and work in.

“I am really looking forward to this challenge and am thoroughly convinced that you will see a marked improvement across all our areas.”

The dedicated Community Sergeant for the area is Sergeant Colin Echevarria, Forfar & District and Kirriemuir & Dean Locality.

The email for Forfar and District locality team is TaysideForfarDistrictCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk

The email for Kirriemuir and Dean locality team is TaysideKirriemuirDeanCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk