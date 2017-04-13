Man admits setting fire to friend with homemade flamethrower

A teen who left his friend permanently scarred after burning her with an aerosol flamethrower was facing jail.

Luis Hill was “clowning around” with a deodorant can and a lighter when he set alight a girl he was with.

On Thursday Forfar Sheriff Court heard the flame caught hold of the clothing of the girl he was with, burning through her tights and causing second degree burns that have left her permanently disfigured.

The pair had been fooling around with cans of deodorant and setting fire to the spray when Hill turned the aerosol in her direction.

The court heard she was caused “considerable pain” by the incident.

Hill, 18, of St Vigeans Road, Arbroath, pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

The charge states that on March 14, last year he directed an aerosol can at the girl, set fire to the spray whereby her clothing was damaged all to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Hill had originally appeared on petition in relation to the case but the matter was reduced to summary level meaning he faces a maximum of one year in prison.

Defence solicitor Grant Bruce told the court that Hill was now attempting to get work as a labourer.

He said: “His position is that he accepts responsibility but he didn’t intend to harm her.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and released Hill on bail meantime.