Appeal after vandalism to St Mary’s Church

Police Scotland is appealing for information after vandalism to St Mary’s Church, West Hillbank, Kirriemuir between 12.30pm on Friday, April 21 and 10am on Saturday, April 22.

A Police spokesperson said: “The church is undergoing a full renovation and it is believed vandals have used and emptied fire extinguishers within the property. This did not cause any damage. Also, tobacco papers were found within and damage to the door of the undercroft/crypt.

“The building is Kirriemuir’s only Grade A listed building and an important part of the heritage.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/10065/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”