Appeal after Arbroath man assaulted

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 31-year-old man was assaulted outside his home address in Brothock Way, Arbroath after noticing three people acting suspiciously around his blue BMW car which was parked in his driveway.

The assault happened at about 12.20am this morning (Thursday, January 5).

Two of the people involved are described as being about six feet tall and of heavy build. The third person is described as being five feet eight inches tall and of muscular build. They were all wearing dark-coloured clothing, headwear and gloves. They ran off from the area after the assault.

The victim received medical treatment for facial injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “In appealing for information, we ask that if you see any suspicious activity ongoing around cars or houses, please contact police immediately on 999.”

Anyone who has information that could assist officers with their enquiries into this crime is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively information can be passed to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.