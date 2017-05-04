Charity garden opening at Dalfruin

Dalfruin, Kirkton Road, Kirriemuir, will be opening its gardens on Sunday, May 14, between the hours of 2pm and 5pm.

Dalfruin is a well-stocked connoisseur’s garden, of about one third of an acre, situated at the end of a short cul-de-sac. There are many less-common plants; like varieties of trilliums, meconopsis (blue poppies), tree peonies (descendants of the ones collected by George Sherriff and grown at Ascreavie), dactylorhiza and dodonopsis.

There is a scree area and also a collection of ferns. A vigorous climbing rose - Paul Himalayan Musk - grows over a pergola. A series of interconnected ponds encourage a wide variety of wildlife.

Admission cost is £4 per adult, with accompanied children allowed free. There is a very good plant stall, with many unusual plants available. Tea is served at St Mary’s Episcopal Church.

The money raised from admissions will go to St Mary’s Episcopal Church and Scotland’s Gardens designated charities. For more information on the event and other garden openings in Angus visit the Scotland’s Gardens website at www.scotlandsgardens.org