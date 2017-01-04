Webster’s High latest Roof Truss Award recipient

The latest donation of the £250 Forfar Roof Truss Award sponsorship cheque will be used to part fund a trip to Washington DC for four Webster’s High School pupils.

Andrew Smith, Lewis McClure, Alice Robson and Morgan Guthrie have been invited to take part in this year’s Loudoun International Youth Leadership Summit.

It brings together pupils from 25 countries to discuss global issues such as rights to education, immigration, women’s rights, world peace and climate change. In addition there are talks from former and current leaders such as Madeleine Albright, former US Secretary of State.

Webster’s teacher, Mr Neil McIntyre, said: “The summit allows pupils of different cultures to share experiences and learn from one another. In addition, each group of pupils develop an action plan to implement when they return to their community after the summit.

“We feel privileged to be invited and believe the four pupils will gain a great deal from the experience.”

The conference organisers cover the living costs of the pupils while in America, but the cost of the flights to Washington DC is approximately £550 per pupil.

Mr McIntyre continued: “The grant would reduce the travel costs; the Parent Council has agreed to meet some of the costs and we are applying to the Kirriemuir Rotary for additional support. The four pupils will fundraise to make up the travel costs.”

If your group or organisation could use £250, then write to ‘Forfar Roof Truss Company Sponsorship Project’, c/o Angus County Press Ltd., 21 Market Place, Arbroath, DD11 1HR. Accompanying your application should be details on how the £250 could be used. Please include a telephone number.