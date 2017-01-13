University hosts cyber security event

Abertay University students recently demonstrated the threat of hacking during a cyber security event aimed at Scottish business leaders.

The event, attended by Keith Brown, Economy, Jobs and Fair Work secretary, was hosted in Dundee by the university and Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce.

Ethical hacking students showed how hackers are able to mirror websites, take control of computers and record activity as well as what measure can be taken to combat attacks.

Lecturers Dr Natalie Coull and Colin McLean also gave an insight into the University’s programmes.

Dr Coull said: “We take quite a unique approach to cyber security here in that our focus is on offensive security. Some of the organisations that employ our students come back looking for more of our graduates as they have been unable to find the same skills elsewhere.

“A lot of our students go out to speak to businesses and schools and are really evangelical about what they do in terms of making sure people are aware of steps they can take to counter online attacks.”

Abertay was the first to offer ethical hacking with the course now recognised as a leading vocational security programme.