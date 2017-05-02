Strathmore Foods supports city lunch club

Forfar-based McIntosh of Strathmore has stepped in to provide financial support to a lunch club which brings together a Dundee community.

The company, which produces a range of popular Scottish ready meals, has supported a number of local groups across Scotland since the launch of the McInvest Community Grant Awards last year.

Julie Nisbet, managing director at Strathmore Foods, said: “We had thought about sponsoring a single charity in the past, but what’s great about the community fund is we can really help so many different people, in different areas across Scotland.”

McIntosh of Strathmore, part of the family-owned Strathmore Foods, decided to give something back to their customers who have supported them so closely over the years. The McInvest Community project was created as a way of saying thank you to all the loyal customers across Scotland.

Julie continued: “Since the re-launch of the campaign we’ve had an overwhelming number of applications, and I’m delighted to announce The Link Up Lunch Club, Dundee as our most recent beneficiary”

The Link Up Lunch Club has been a regular feature of the Whitfield Community in Dundee for over four years. Set up and run by local volunteers it provides a safe, welcoming space for local people to get a healthy meal, enjoy time out of the house and talk face-to-face with the people who make up the community.

Joe Thomson, development officer at The Lunch Club, said: “Whitfield is high on indices of multiple deprivation, and we think the key to building resilience in the people here is to form supportive communities.

“We run open and inclusive weekly sessions including a baking group and a community Café. We also run seasonal events, for Burns Night, Easter and Christmas to get the local community together to celebrate.”

Sarah McDonald, Marketing Manager adds: “Our McInvest application is open to applications throughout the year so I would encourage any community group that might benefit from a cash boost in their local community to apply. More information is available through www.mcintoshfoods.com/mcinvest”