Landward slot for Forfar dairy

A long-established Forfar business is to feature on the popular BBC One ‘Landward’ programme this Friday evening.

North Street Dairy, which manufactures butter on its premises, will star after presenter Dougie Vipond and a film crew visited the business earlier this year.

Hamish Millar, who works with the family enterprise alongside his parents Norman and Aileen; his sister Alison Durward and his wife, Marlene, said: “Dougie Vipond was here filming in February for the show which will air at 7.30 pm on Friday. They were interested in our butter making, which was started by my granny using surplus cream. The call from ‘Landward’ came out of the blue and at first I thought it was a hoax!”

North Street Dairy was set up by William Hebenton in 1918.

The business was handed to his daughter and her husband, Frances and Allan Mcleod and then their daughter Aileen and her husband Norman Millar took over running the business.

Now the fourth generation are involved with Hamish, Alison and Marlene hand patting the butter which has picked up top awards at the Royal Highland Show.

They also supply their products to a number of top chefs in Angus.

The dairy bottles its milk, supplied by Baldoukie Farm, and offers a delivery service in the Forfar, Letham and Kirriemuir area.

During his visit Dougie helped out with the early morning deliveries before getting a lesson in butter-patting from Hamish.