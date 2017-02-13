Kirrie to lose TSB branch in summer

Lloyds TSB has confirmed that its Kirriemuir branch is to close in June as a result of a downturn in footfall.

Following the closure TSB customers in Kirriemuir will have to go to Forfar to access the full range of services.

According to the High Street bank the closure is part of a £250 million investment programme in branch and digital banking services as the firm balances digital banking and face-to-face needs.

Kirriemuir is one of 17 branches in Scotland to close as a result of low footfall, with some of these branches serving fewer than 200 people a week.

The nearest branch is Forfar and was one of 41 banks refitted in recent years.

TSB customers can carry out everyday banking at the Post Office at Main Road, around 1.5 miles from the branch.

No jobs will be lost and staff are being offered roles in other nearby branches.

Graeme Dey MSP said: “ I am seeking a meeting with management. They say the decision was taken after the last quarter of 2016 saw footfall within the branch show a marked downturn on the previous year.

“Although I am told some services will be available for TSB customers through the local Post Office there is no doubt this decision is going to cause inconvenience.

“Anyone who is potentially going to find themselves in difficulty as a result of the planned closure can contact my office and we will highlight such cases to the bank when the meeting takes place.”

Carol Anderson, Scotland Branch & Business Banking Distribution Director at TSB, said: “Our presence and investment in Scotland remains strong and we’ll continue to make banking better for Scottish customers. That means investing in the branches that people are using and closing those that people just aren’t.”

Mr Dey meanwhile is awaiting a response from Clydesdale Bank to a request that they provide mobile banking in Kirriemuir.

Clydesdale are to close their Forfar branch, meaning Kirriemuir based customers will have to travel to Dundee for the full range of banking services.

He said: “I met with Clydesdale last week. They indicated they would explore providing 75-80 per cent of their services by coming to an arrangement with the Post Office. But I have asked them also to look into introducing mobile banking to the town. They agreed to at least consider this, although I cannot say I am optimistic as to the likely outcome.”