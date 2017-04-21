A quacking good day for a race at the Den

Feathers were flying on Sunday for the Rotary Club of Kirriemuir’s annual Easter weekend duck race.

In addition to the duck race at The Den there was also a treasure hunt for the children, and Easter bonnet parade, a decorated egg competition and a barbecue kept all of the families fed and happy for the duration of the races.

Release of the ducks.

This year’s event was supported by DD8 Music who provided the entertainment at the bandstand.

Rotarians were selling the ducks in the run up to the races and all funds raised will go towards the club’s international projects.

There was a double success for one family as their youngsters claimed the top spot in both the Easter Bonnet and the egg painting contests.

Joshua Heinowski took the honours in the Easter Bonnet competition while his brother Logan Heinowski’s decorated egg proved to be no ‘yolk’ in defeating the competition!

The winners of the Duck Race were:

1st Place – Heather Ray from Logie, Kirriemuir, who won the top prize of £125.

2nd Place – Jamie Soutar from Kirriemuir, who won £50.

3rd Place – John Soutar from Kirriemuir, who won £25.

The Ducklings race was won by duckling owners Sophia Holland and Grace Sharp.