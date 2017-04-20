£2.1 million investment in electric hybrid buses

Stagecoach have this week launched a fleet of brand new buses for the Kirriemuir/Forfar/Brechin to Dundee bus routes.

The company have introduced seven electric-hybrid double deck vehicles to routes 20 and 21, which will be on the roads from the week ending Friday, April 21.

Routes 20 and 21 run between Edzell, Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Dundee providing regular journeys for commuters, students and shoppers into the city, including providing vital local links to Stracathro Hospital.

As well as low emissions, these vehicles are constructed to a high-specification with comfortable coach style “e-leather” seating, free wifi access and USB charging points.

The order forms a £2.1 million investment by Stagecoach, of which £300K has been supported by the “Scottish Green Bus Fund” provided by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Green Bus Fund has so far assisted with the purchase of 269 low carbon emission buses across Scotland for a number of bus operators and aims to support environmental projects and developments within the public transport industry. The fund has already supported the introduction of 18 electric-hybrid buses back in 2015, which are currently running on the Tayway 73 route between Dundee and Arbroath.

Jon Oakey, Acting General Manager, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We’re committed to improving public transport in Angus and Dundee so I’m delighted to be introducing our latest investment for the area.

“These new vehicles will complement our existing 18 electric-hybrid buses already in the area, helping reduce our environmental impact and hopefully encourage more customers to opt for our greener, smarter travel.”

Stagecoach was the first public transport operator in Scotland and one of the first in the UK to be awarded five stars as part of the EcoStars fleet evaluation project for its Dundee fleet.

Continued investment in the latest Euro 6 engines, extensive staff training in “eco-driving” and improving work practices all contribute to the reducing carbon emissions and protecting the communities served.

Jon added: “We’d like to invite local residents to try these buses for themselves so we’ll be issuing starter packs to residents, including full timetable information and money off vouchers so people can give the new buses a go!”

There are no changes to the current timetables or routes on which the new buses will operate. Full timetable information is available at www.stagecoachbus.com